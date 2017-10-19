Sports

Wednesday's Games

NHL

Toronto 6 Detroit 3

St. Louis 5 Chicago 2

Los Angeles 5 Montreal 1

---

AHL

San Jose 5 Stockton 2

---

MLB Post-season

ALCS

N.Y. Yankees 5 Houston 0

(Yankees lead series 3-2)

NLCS

Chicago Cubs 3 L.A. Dodgers 2

(Dodgers lead series 3-1)

---

NBA

Detroit 102 Charlotte 90

Indiana 140 Brooklyn 131

Orlando 116 Miami 109

Washington 120 Philadelphia 115

Milwaukee 108 Boston 100

Memphis 103 New Orleans 91

Atlanta 117 Dallas 111

Utah 106 Denver 96

San Antonio 107 Minnesota 99

Houston 105 Sacramento 100

Portland 124 Phoenix 76

---

