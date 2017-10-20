Argos defence wary of threats versatile Bombers' Andrew Harris presents

TORONTO — Bear Woods and the Toronto Argonauts' defence are very wary of the threats Andrew Harris presents.

Toronto (7-9) hosts Winnipeg (11-4) on Saturday with Harris threatening to become the first CFL player ever to register 1,000 yards receiving and rushing in the same season.

The five-foot-10, 214-pound Winnipeg native is third overall in rushing with 871 yards (5.3-yard average) and has 94 catches for 816 yards.

Harris needs to average 43 yards rushing and 62 yards receiving over Winnipeg's final three regular-season games to reach the historic plateau.

Woods says the Argos' defence understands Winnipeg's offence goes through Harris.

Both Toronto and Winnipeg have plenty more to play for.

The Argos can clinch first in the East Division by winnings their final two regular-season games while Winnipeg can cement its first home playoff contest since 2011 with a victory.