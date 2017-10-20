Bills WR Matthews questionable vs Bucs with thumb injury

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills wide receiver Jordan Matthews is questionable for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because of a thumb injury.

Matthews participated fully in practice on Friday after being limited the previous two days. Matthews is making his way back from the injury. The receiver underwent thumb surgery after being injured in Buffalo's Week 4 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

The Bills acquired Matthews in a preseason trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. He could provide a boost to Buffalo's struggling passing attack, which ranks 30th in the NFL.

Matthews has 10 receptions for 162 yards and a touchdown in four games.