Broncos lose third right tackle to injury in five-day span

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos' injury epidemic has gotten drastically worse.

Coach Vance Joseph said Friday that Donald Stephenson tore his left calf muscle at practice a day earlier when linebacker Corey Nelson also suffered a season-ending elbow injury.

Newly signed practice squad receiver River Cracraft pulled a hamstring at Thursday's padded practice and has been replaced by ex-Utah receiver Tim Patrick.

Stephenson is the third right tackle lost by the Broncos since Sunday night when starter Menelik Watson (calf) and backup Billy Turner (hand) got injured in Denver's 23-10 loss to the Giants. Turner underwent surgery and was placed on injured reserve.

Joseph said veteran guard Allen Barbre will start at right tackle Sunday when the Broncos (3-2) visit Joey Bosa and the Chargers (2-4).

The Broncos already were without receivers Cody Latimer (knee), Emmanuel Sanders (ankle) and Isaiah McKenzie (ankle).

