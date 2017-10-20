Chiefs' defensive woes costly in close loss to Raiders
A
A
Share via Email
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs coach Andy Reid walked a fine line in the wee hours of the night between haranguing the officials and pointing a finger squarely at himself for a letdown against the Oakland Raiders.
He probably should have saved some finger pointing for his
While the Chiefs'
"There's no ifs, ands or buts about it. We had to make a play," Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones said. "We had multiple opportunities on
In truth, that's been the case for quite a while.
Even while the Chiefs (5-2) were rising to the top of just about every NFL power ranking during a perfect start, the
Last week, the Chiefs were gouged for 179 yards rushing by Le'Veon Bell, then allowed a 51-yard TD pass to Antonio Brown in the fourth quarter that essentially clinched the Steelers' 19-13 victory .
"It's about making it happen, having the confidence that we are a good
It's not just yards and points, though. It's everything that has yielded them.
They've forced three turnovers total in their last four games, and didn't manage any against the Raiders. They've struggled to get pressure on the quarterback, failing to sack Carr once, despite having one of the league's highest-paid pass rushers in Justin Houston finally healthy.
Star cornerback Marcus Peters has been burned more often than he's made plays. His counterpart, Terrance Mitchell, has been exposed on the other side. And the safety trio of Ron Parker, Daniel Sorensen and Eric Murray has struggled to pick up the slack after Eric Berry's season-ending injury .
Murray was burned on the final drive Thursday night by Raiders tight end Jered Cook, which allowed them to convert a critical fourth-and-11 play and keep their hopes alive.
Then, Parker and Murray were both called for holding in the closing seconds, giving the Raiders untimed downs that ultimately allowed Michael Crabtree to catch the winning pass .
"You want it to go your way at the end of the day and it didn't, so that's all I can say," Murray said. "It hurt. It's not going to feel good. But you got to go back to work."
If there's any silver lining, that may be it. The Chiefs only had a couple days after the loss to the Steelers to prepare for a trip to the West Coast, but now they have a chance to spend some time adjusting a
They don't play again until Oct. 30, when they face the Broncos on a Monday night.
Reid has been reluctant to criticize defensive
But when Smith throws for 342 yards and three touchdowns without a pick, and Kareem Hunt surpasses 100 yards from scrimmage for the seventh straight game, it's hard even for Reid to fault the
"We've got to play better, coach and everything," he said. "We've got to do better. We'll go back and we'll evaluate it, look at it and see if we can't do a better job there."
___
More AP NFL: http://pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL