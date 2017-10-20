Devin Harris granted leave of absence after brother's death

Dallas Mavericks guard Devin Harris has been granted a leave of absence after his brother was killed in a car crash.

A Dallas police statement said 38-year-old Bruce Harris died Thursday afternoon from injuries suffered in a crash. Police say Harris and another man were in a disabled vehicle when a car driven by a 23-year-old man slammed into it from behind. The car with Bruce Harris inside was set on fire.

Devin Harris didn't practice on Thursday and wasn't with the team for the Mavericks' game against the Sacramento Kings on Friday.

"I was with him yesterday and just encouraged him," Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said. "He can take as long as he needs."