Former CFL player Dean Neol steers son away from gridiron and into hockey

OSHAWA, Ont. — Serron Noel doesn't know much about his father football career. In fact, his dad steered him away from the gridiron at a young age.

Noel, a six-foot-five, 203-pound forward with the Ontario Hockey League's Oshawa Generals, looks more like a young wide receiver than a highly regarded prospect for the upcoming NHL draft.

He comes by his physique through his father Dean, who spent parts of five seasons in the CFL with Ottawa and Hamilton. But the 48-year-old Dean, who said he had two documented concussions during his career, didn't want his son to put himself at risk by following in his footsteps.

"I was a soccer guy when I was younger," Serron said. "(Dean) didn't really want me to play (football) because it's a tough sport and it's hard on the body."

"Football is a tough game, but so is hockey," added Dean. "You don't want to see your kids hurt, you do your best to protect them as much as you can.

"It kind of evolved into hockey."

Dean said he doesn't feel any regular side effects from the brain trauma he suffered. Now working with youth at an Ottawa-area hospital, he hopes he's free of post-concussion issues such as chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

"With all the research and what the information is, hopefully I'm one of the guys that is maybe lucky enough to not have that extended damage," he said. "I'm sure there might be some (post concussion effects), but I'd have to go to a doctor and get it all (looked at)."

Dean moved from the Caribbean to Ottawa with his family at the age of four and initially began playing minor hockey. He turned to football after kids in the neighbourhood introduced him to the game.

Following a college career at Delaware State, he garnered interest from NFL clubs, but a hamstring injury while at school derailed any chance of playing down south.

These days Dean rarely steps on the ice with his son, but jokes he could still offer something to Serron's game.

"Serron is always evolving in terms of hockey," he said. "I try to do the things he does with the stick and I was never able to have that kind of co-ordination. I don't even know where it came from. I don't have that kind of co-ordination with my hand-eye co-ordination.

"This year I'm going to try to get back on it. I still want to maybe show him I have a harder slapshot or something."

Serron's combination of size and ability with the puck have him ranked in the second round, but with his play continually improving, the 17-year-old could push into the first round by the time names are called in Dallas.

The Ottawa native has seven goals and four assists in his first nine games with the Generals this season after registering just 21 points in 63 games last season.

"For a power forward I think he has really good vision and puck distribution skills," said Ben Gallant, a scout with ISS Hockey. "He's a little bit more refined than he used to be, but he's still pretty raw. He's a kind of like (Ryan) Getzlaf, can skate, bang-and-crash style player."

Dean credits former NHLer turned analyst Jason York for his Serron's on ice development. The two struck a friendship when their sons played minor hockey together.

According to York, the most impressive aspect of Serron's growth has been his simple approach to off-season training.

"There's a lot of kids now that have stick handling coaches and nutritionists — he's barely done anything," York said. "Maybe one hockey school a summer. He played on his regular team and didn't do a lot of extra things. A lot of players you see now in the NHL are manufactured — skills camps, this thing, that thing.

"I think Serron is going to take off now that he's playing in the OHL and getting all that coaching."

Growing up a Senators fan, Serron idolized Erik Karlsson, but when it comes to modeling his game, he watches Buffalo Sabres forward Evander Kane. As he looks to continue climbing the NHL draft rankings, he sees plenty of room for improvement.