Hamilton quickest in 1st practice at US Grand Prix
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
AUSTIN, Texas — Lewis Hamilton drove the Circuit of the Americas like he's won here four times before.
The Mercedes driver and Formula One season championship leader posted the fastest lap Friday in the first practice ahead of the U.S. Grand Prix this weekend. Hamilton's quickest lap in a session that started on a slick track from morning drizzle was 1 minute, 36.335 seconds.
Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel was second, 0.593 seconds behind. Vettel likely has to win or finish ahead of Hamilton if he hopes to close a 59-point gap over the final four races of the season.
Hamilton has won the last three races on a circuit that has
Hamilton is chasing his fourth overall F1 championship and third since 2014.
___
More AP Auto Racing: http://racing.ap.org/
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Reduce the time it takes to preheat your oven with this kitchen hack
-
Apartments evacuated in Dartmouth building after threats made, gun spotted
-
Woman plagued by bedbugs on nine-hour flight not surprising, expert says
-
'Behind bars:' Nova Scotia man charged with sexually assaulting children in Illinois