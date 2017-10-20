Sports

Heat centre Whiteside to miss Indiana game with bone bruise

Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside, right, puts up a shot over Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross (31), center Nikola Vucevic, second from left, and guard Elfrid Payton during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Miami Heat centre Hassan Whiteside has a bone bruise in his knee and will miss the team's home opener against Indiana.

The Heat made the announcement Friday, one day before opening a six-game homestand. He was injured in Miami's season-opening loss Wednesday at Orlando, a game in which he finished with 26 points and 22 rebounds.

Injuries are piling up for the Heat already. Small forward Rodney McGruder had surgery earlier this week for a stress fracture in his leg and is out indefinitely. And shooting guard Dion Waiters is still dealing with ankle sprains, an injury that ended his season early a year ago.

Going forward, Whiteside will be listed as day-to-day.

