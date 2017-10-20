Sports

Jaguars' Fournette questionable to play with sprained ankle

FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2017, file photo, Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) is tackled by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Mark Barron (26) and outside linebacker Robert Quinn (94), right, during the first half of an NFL football game, in Jacksonville, Fla. After Fournette ripped off a 75-yard touchdown run on Jacksonville‚Äôs first play, he was mostly held in check in the 27-17 loss. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette could miss his first game of the season because of a sprained right ankle.

The Jaguars list Fournette as questionable to play Sunday at Indianapolis. He did not practice all week. Fournette ranks second in the NFL in rushing with 596 yards and is tied for the league lead with seven touchdowns.

Receiver Marqise Lee (knee) and safety Tashaun Gipson (neck) also were listed as questionable on Friday's injury report. Lee and Gipson practiced on a limited basis Friday.

Centre Brandon Linder (illness) was ruled out for the third consecutive game. Linder is expected to return after Jacksonville's bye next week.

