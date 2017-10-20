Jaguars' Fournette questionable to play with sprained ankle
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette could miss his first game of the season because of a sprained right ankle.
The Jaguars list Fournette as questionable to play Sunday at Indianapolis. He did not practice all week. Fournette ranks second in the NFL in rushing with 596 yards and is tied for the league lead with seven touchdowns.
Receiver Marqise Lee (knee) and safety Tashaun Gipson (neck) also were listed as questionable on Friday's injury report. Lee and Gipson practiced on a limited basis Friday.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Reduce the time it takes to preheat your oven with this kitchen hack
-
Apartments evacuated in Dartmouth building after threats made, gun spotted
-
Woman plagued by bedbugs on nine-hour flight not surprising, expert says
-
'Behind bars:' Nova Scotia man charged with sexually assaulting children in Illinois