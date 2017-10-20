OHL Roundup: Kyrou with hat trick, Sting beat Battalion for ninth straight win

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Jordan Kyrou had three goals and an assist as the Sarnia Sting beat the North Bay Battalion 8-2 on Thursday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Aidan Hughes turned away 38 shots for Sarnia (10-1-0), which extended its win streak to nine games.

Brady Hinz, Ryan McGregor, Drake Rymsha, Adam Ruzicka and Sean Josling also scored for the Sting.

Justin Brazeau had a pair of goals for the Battalion (3-5-2).

Mat Woroniuk and Julian Sime combined for 30 saves for North Bay.

The Sting went 1 for 4 with the man advantage while the Battalion went 1 for 5 on the power play.

---

ICEDOGS 6 STEELHEADS 3

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Oliver Castleman had a goal and two helpers as Niagara doubled up Mississauga.

Kirill Maksimov, Danial Singer, Philip Tomasino, Zach Shankar and Elijah Roberts also scored for the IceDogs (7-2-1).

Shaw Boomhower struck twice and Keean Washkurak had the other for the Steelheads (1-8-0).

Stephen Dhillon turned aside 32 shots for Niagara. Jacob Ingham made 23 saves for Mississauga.

---

PETES 5 SPITFIRES 1

WINDSOR, Ont. — Christopher Paquette had a hat trick and Dylan Wells made 40 saves as Peterborough toppled the Spitfires.

Adam Timleck and Nick Robertson also found the back of the net for the Petes (8-2-1), who are 7-0-1 in their last eight games.

Sean Day kept Windsor (6-4-1) from being shut out.