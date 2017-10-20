Sky Blue's Sam Kerr named NWSL league MVP for 2017

CHICAGO — Sky Blue FC forward Sam Kerr has been named the National Women's Soccer League's Most Valuable Player for this season.

Kerr, a standout on the Australian national team, had a league-record 17 goals and became the league's fifth Golden Boot winner to also be named MVP.

She became the first NWSL player to score four goals in a game on Aug. 19 against the Seattle Reign. Kerr rallied Sky Blue from a 3-goal deficit to beat the Reign 5-4.