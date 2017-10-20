Toronto FC looking for record-breaking finale to MLS regular season

Toronto FC is looking to end the MLS regular season on a record note.

A win or tie Sunday in Atlanta and Toronto will set an MLS single-season points record. Toronto (20-5-8) is currently tied with the 1998 Los Angeles Galaxy at 68 points although that team reached its tally in two fewer games in the shootout era.

League-leading Toronto can also set a record for most wins in the non-shootout era (since 2000). It is currently tied with the 2014 Seattle Sounders at 20.

Fourth-place Atlanta (15-9-9) is looking to make history of its own Sunday.

It is expected to set league records for highest attendance in a single game and single season at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. More than 70,000 tickets have been sold already for the Toronto game.

Atlanta will be a motivated opponent. The expansion team has already clinched a playoff spot but needs a win to secure home-field advantage in the single-elimination knockout round.