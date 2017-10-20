UEFA charges Roma over fans' racist chants at Chelsea game
NYON, Switzerland — Roma faces punishment from UEFA over racist chants by fans at a Champions League game at Chelsea this week.
UEFA said on Friday it opened a disciplinary case over "racist
Television pictures appeared to show the target of abuse was Chelsea defender Antonio Ruediger, who is black. The Germany international joined Chelsea from Roma in the
UEFA's disciplinary panel will judge the case on Nov. 16.
In cases of racist abuse, UEFA has ordered a section of a club's stadium to be closed for a Champions League game. Repeated
Chelsea visits Rome for the return match on Oct. 31.
The incident happened during a UEFA campaign with discrimination monitoring group Fare to promote diversity and tolerance at games.