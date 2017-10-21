Canadian Olympic ski cross champion Thompson suffers knee injury in training

The 25-year-old from Whistler, B.C., who won the gold medal at the Sochi Games in 2014, ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and medial collateral ligament (MCL) during a fall while training in Saas Fee for a pre-season preparation camp.

"It's definitely disappointing to hear the results of the MRI after such a productive summer of training in the gym and on snow," Thompson said in Alpine Canada's release. "I'll be making a plan with my team moving forward and when the time is right getting back on the ski cross course stronger than ever."