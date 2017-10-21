City only unbeaten EPL side after Man U lose at Huddersfield

LONDON — Manchester City comfortably beat Burnley 3-0 to remain the only unbeaten side in the English Premier League after Manchester United lost at Huddersfield 2-1 on Saturday.

It was the first time in 65 years that Huddersfield beat United, which was made to pay dearly for defensive errors.

Chelsea came from behind to beat Watford 4-2 thanks to two late goals, and avoided a third straight league defeat.

City stretched its lead to five points above its fellow Manchester club. Third-placed Tottenham can draw level with United if it beats Liverpool on Sunday.

Sergio Aguero set City on its way to victory with a first-half penalty before goals from Nicolas Otamendi and Leroy Sane ensured their side equaled the club record of 11 consecutive victories in all competitions.

Also, Leicester made a winning start to life after the dismissal of Craig Shakespeare as it beat Swansea 2-1, and Bournemouth won at Stoke 2-1 in a tussle between two of the three bottom sides. Last-placed Crystal Palace lost at Newcastle 1-0 after substitute Mikel Merino netted four minutes from time.

___