Flu-like symptoms has DeRozan listed as questionable for game against Sixers

TORONTO — Flu-like symptoms could sideline DeMar DeRozan for Saturday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Toronto Raptors listed DeRozan as questionable in their game notes, but were expected to make the final call later in the day.

Newcomer C.J. Miles and Norman Powell could play increased minutes in DeRozan's absence.

DeRozan struggled in Thursday's 117-100 win over the Chicago Bulls, finishing with 11 points on 2-of-9 shooting.

The Sixers will be without centre Joel Embiid, who hasn't been cleared to play in back-to-back games.