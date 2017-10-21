Giants reassign pitching coach Dave Righetti, other staffers

The club announced Righetti's role change to the front office Saturday, along with bullpen coach Mark Gardner moving into a special assignment job assisting in pitching evaluations. Assistant hitting coach Steve Decker is now a special assistant in baseball operations.

San Francisco went 64-98 for a last-place finish in the NL West and avoided the franchise's first 100-loss season since 1985 during the final weekend of the regular season. The Giants, long defined by dominant pitching, had a 16th-ranked 4.50 team ERA and missed ace Madison Bumgarner for nearly three months after a dirt bike accident in Colorado. Right-hander Johnny Cueto also missed significant time on the disabled list with various injuries.