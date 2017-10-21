Jordan Szwarz scores shootout winner as Bruins edge Senators 3-2

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Jordan Szwarz scored in the third period and then had the shootout winner as the Providence Bruins downed the Belleville Senators 3-2 on Saturday in American Hockey League action.

Peter Cehlarik also scored in the third for the Bruins (4-1-0), who trailed 2-0 after 40 minutes. Dan Vladar made 25 saves for the win.

Jack Rodwald and Ethan Werek built up a two-goal lead for the Senators (2-3-1), Ottawa's minor-league affiliate. Andrew Hammond stopped 39 shots in defeat.