Man United falls to surprise 2-1 defeat at Huddersfield

HUDDERSFIELD, England — Manchester United fell to its first Premier League defeat of the season, surprisingly losing 2-1 at newly promoted Huddersfield on Saturday.

First-half goals from Aaron Mooy and Laurent Depoitre, following defensive lapses from Man United, helped Huddersfield to one of its best wins in decades.

Marcus Rashford headed home 12 minutes from time to reduce the deficit but United couldn't find the equalizer and a remarkable roar greeted the final whistle.

It was Huddersfield's first win over United in more than 65 years.

United remained second, five points below Manchester City, which is now the only unbeaten side in the Premier League.

Tottenham can draw level with United with victory over Liverpool on Sunday.

Huddersfield moved up to 10th after its first win in seven matches.

There was further bad news for United as it lost Phil Jones to injury midway through the first half.

