OHL: Brayden Guy helps Sting win 10th straight with 5-2 victory over Wolves

SUDBURY, Ont. — Brayden Guy scored twice as the Sarnia Sting downed the Sudbury Wolves 5-2 on Friday night in Ontario Hockey League action.

Sarnia has won 10 straight games to rocket to the top of the OHL's standings. The Sting sit second in the Canadian Hockey League's weekly power rankings behind the WHL's Portland Winterhawks.

Jordan Kyrou had the eventual winner for Sarnia (11-1-0) at 14:09 of the second period. Jamieson Rees and Hugo Leufvenius also scored for the Sting, while Justin Fazio made 41 saves for the win.

Owen Gilhula and Michael Pezzetta scored for the Wolves (3-7-2). Jake McGrath turned aside 23 shots for Sudbury.

Sarnia went 2 for 3 on the power play and the Wolves were 1 for 6 with the man advantage.

---

67'S 2 GENERALS 1 (OT)

OTTAWA — Kody Clark had a power-play goal in overtime to lift the 67's over Oshawa.

Sasha Chmelevski also scored for Ottawa (7-3-2).

Kenny Huether replied for the Generals (4-4-2).

---

STEELHEADS 7 BATTALION 1

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Jacob Cascagnette struck twice as the Steelheads marched past North Bay.

Nicolas Hague's power-play goal late in the first period was the eventual winner for Mississauga (2-8-0). Shaw Boomhower, Trent Fox, Cole Schwindt and Cameron Gaylor rounded out the attack.

Patrick Brown was the lone scorer for the Battalion (3-6-2).

---

GREYHOUNDS 6 FRONTENACS 5

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Hayden Fowler had a pair of goals as the Greyhounds toppled Kingston.

Keeghan Howdeshell had a short-handed goal for Sault Ste. Marie (8-2-2), while Jack Kopacka, Hayden Verbeek and Holden Wale also found the back of the net.

Linus Nyman, Tyler Burnie, Bryan Laureigh, Cal Davis and Cody Morgan scored for the Frontenacs (5-3-2).

---

KNIGHTS 5 RANGERS 1

KITCHENER, Ont. — Max Jones had a hat trick as London subdued the Rangers.

Robert Thomas had a pair of goals, including the short-handed winner, for the Knights (2-8-1).

Eric Guest scored for Kitchener (7-4-1).

---

STORM 2 BULLDOGS 1

GUELPH, Ont. — Cedric Ralph's game-winning goal came 2:19 into the second period to help the Storm past Hamilton.

Mark Woolley also scored for Guelph (4-5-1).

Arthur Kaliyev had a goal for the Bulldogs (5-3-2).