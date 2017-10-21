Reimer stops 41 shots to help Panthers beat Capitals 4-1

WASHINGTON — James Reimer stopped 41 shots while filling in for the injured Roberto Luongo to help the Florida Panthers end a three-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the Washington Capitals on Saturday night.

Evgenii Dadonov, Vincent Trochek and Aleksander Barkov each had a goal and an assist for Florida, and Connor Brickley also scored.

Luongo, who is just two games shy of third place on the all-time games played list for goalies, was out after injuring his right hand in Friday night's loss to Pittsburgh.

Christian Djoos scored for Washington and Philipp Grubauer finished with 19 saves.

The Panthers took a 2-0 lead in the first period. After Djoos lost the puck behind his own net, Brickley scored his second of the season just 1:26 into the game. Dadonov then added a power-play goal with 30 seconds remaining in the period.

With Florida holding a two-man advantage, Trocheck's third of the season made it 3-0 at 8:58 of the second.

Djoos beat Reimer with 4 1/2 to go in the middle period with his second of the season.

The Capitals had a final chance when Ian McCoshen was penalized for hooking with 1:51 to play. Washington pulled Grubauer, but Barkov scored into the empty net with 1:16 left.

Panthers coach Bob Boughner said that the 38-year-old Luongo was placed on injured reserve, making him inactive for a week, but said he would be reevaluated each day.

NOTES: To replace Luongo on the active roster, Florida recalled G Harri Sateri from Springfield of the AHL. ... Washington F Tyler Graovac was out with an upper-body injury. ... Panthers D Mike Matheson left the ice late in the second period when he was hit by a puck from Capitals F Devante Smith-Pellly, but he returned for the start of the third period.

UP NEXT:

Panthers: At Montreal on Tuesday before starting a five-game homestand.