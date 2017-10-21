Thomas fires 70 to share lead after 3rd round of CJ Cup

JEJU, Korea, Republic Of — Justin Thomas fired a 2-under 70 in windy conditions to share the lead with fellow American Scott Brown after the third round of the CJ Cup on Saturday.

Thomas offset a lone double bogey and a bogey with five birdies to reach the clubhouse at 9-under 207.

"I know for a fact I played better today that I did on Thursday when I shot a 9 under," Thomas said. "It's just so hard out there. I've never played in a place where the wind swirls as much as it does here."

Brown had back-to-back bogeys on Nos. 10 and 11 but recovered with two birdies on the back nine, adding to the one he had on the par-4 No. 5 for a 71.

Anirban Lahiri of India moved into a share of third place with Australian Marc Leishman (71) after a 69 that included four birdies and a bogey.

Whee Kim (70) was the highest placed of the 16 South Korean players in the field, tied for fifth after a 72.

Overnight leader Luke List struggled with the conditions and fell into a tie for eighth place after a 76. List had three bogeys on the front nine and a pair of double bogeys on the back nine.

Jason Day also struggled with the wind, carding a 71 to be tied for 16th on 3-under 213.

More wind is forecast for the final round on Sunday.