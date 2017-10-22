Sports

Allen Crabbe scored 20 points, Nets beat Hawks 116-104

Brooklyn Nets' Allen Crabbe drives to the basket past Atlanta Hawks' Marco Belinelli (3) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

NEW YORK — Allen Crabbe scored 20 points, DeMarre Carroll had 17 and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Atlanta Hawks 116-104 on Sunday.

Caris LeVert and D'Angelo Russell each had 16 points to help the Nets improve to 2-1 with their second straight victory.

Marco Belinelli had 19 points for Atlanta. The Hawks have lost two in a row to drop to 1-2.

Atlanta point guard Dennis Schroeder went down with an apparent ankle injury with 3:37 left and had to be helped off the court.

Brooklyn found a way to win once again without Jeremy Lin, who was lost for the season on opening night with a knee injury, holding off the Hawks after leading by 16 points late in the third.

The Nets led 98-87 with 7:47 go after a pair of free throws from LeVert. Atlanta then went on a 12-2 run, tying it 99 with on Belinelli's 3-pointer with 5:19 left.

Crabbe, who started the second game of the season but came off the bench against Atlanta while LeVert got the nod at shooting guard, hit a pair of 3s during a 7-0 run to put the Nets back up 106-99 with 3:47 to go.

After Carroll's free throw increased the lead 107-99, Ersan Ilyasova's layup cut it down to 107-101, the closest the Hawks would get.

TIP-INS

Hawks: The Hawks are opening with a five-game trip while Phillips Arena goes through a renovation phase.

Nets: Rondae Hollis-Jefferson limped off court with 8:06 in first quarter due to an injury and returned with 4:14 left in the second. He quickly made a nifty layup, converting a three-point play. ... Brooklyn was held to 19 points in the first quarter after averaging 29.5 over their first two games. ... Rookie Jarrett Allen had a career-high four blocks off the bench in 14 minutes.

UP NEXT

Hawks: At Miami on Monday night.

Nets: At Brooklyn on Tuesday night.

