Arsenal beats Everton 5-2 to increase heat on Ronald Koeman

LIVERPOOL, England — Ronald Koeman's job security was further eroded Sunday when Everton slipped into the Premier League's relegation zone with a 5-2 home loss to Arsenal.

The statistics are bleak for Everton: it has no wins in its last five matches, two victories in the last 13, eight points from nine games and only six league goals.

Even Wayne Rooney's re-creation of his famous breakthrough goal as a precocious 16-year-old against the same opposition and in the same Goodison Park net to give Everton an unexpected early lead could not mask the issues the Toffees face.

It was an advantage the hosts never looked like holding as Nacho Monreal equalized just before the break with further goals coming from Mesut Ozil, Alexandre Lacazette — after Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye was sent off — and Aaron Ramsey.