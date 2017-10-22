Banks scores two touchdowns to lead Tiger-Cats over Alouettes 43-16

MONTREAL — Brandon Banks scored two touchdowns, one on a punt return and another in the air, as the visiting Hamilton Tiger-Cats defeated the Montreal Alouettes 43-16 on Sunday afternoon in a game with no playoff implications for either team.

Quarterback Jeremiah Masoli found Mike Jones in the end zone, and Alex Green added a rushing touchdown for the Tiger-Cats (5-11). Kicker Kenny Allen converted five field goals.

Hamilton improved to 5-3 under coach June Jones since starting the season 0-8.

Montreal (3-13) extended its losing streak to nine games in its final home game of the season. It is the longest single-season losing streak for the Alouettes since 1981.

Darian Durant connected with Ernest Jackson in the end zone in the first quarter and Tyrell Sutton had a rushing touchdown late in the fourth.

The Alouettes are 0-5 since general manager Kavis Reed replaced Jacques Chapdelaine as head coach.

Both teams were already eliminated from playoff contention.

Durant went 8 for 14 for 92 passing yards and an interception in the first half. Matthew Schiltz, who went 15 for 22 for 189 yards, replaced Durant for the second half.

Masoli, making his eighth consecutive start for the Tiger-Cats, threw for 320 yards and two TDs. Masoli has thrown for more than 300 yards in three consecutive games for the first time in his career.

Zach Collaros, in relief in the fourth quarter, went 2 for 3 for 24 yards.

After Allen kicked an early field goal for the visitors, Durant got the Als on the board with a 15-yard touchdown toss to Jackson, the receiver's sixth of the season, at 9:15 of the first quarter.

Hamilton then scored 40 unanswered points, starting with back-to-back field goals from Allen, including his season long from 48 yards out.

Leading 9-7, Banks returned a Boris Bede punt 65 yards down the middle of the field for a touchdown at 5:43 of the second.

Allen added his fourth field goal of the afternoon to make it 19-7 before Masoli found Jones in the end zone for a 14-yard score. The Alouettes were hurt on the drive by a 47-yard pass interference penalty against Tevaughn Campbell.

It was more of the same for the visitors in the second half.

Masoli went deep at 10:12 of the third quarter, finding a streaking Banks for a 65-yard TD to give Hamilton a 33-7 lead.

Allen kicked another field goal, his fifth of the game, to start the fourth quarter. Green made it 42-7 with a four-yard touchdown run at 4:33.

With time winding down on the game, the 20,184 at Percival Molson Stadium booed their team for botching a 21-yard field goal.

Montreal finally gave the crowd something to cheer about when Sutton scored a rushing TD with 2:20 remaining in the game.

Hamilton hosts the Als once more this year, on the last week of the season.