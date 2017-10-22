Sports

Clippers' Teodosic out indefinitely with left foot injury

Los Angeles Clippers' Milos Teodosic, center, is carried off the court during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Los Angeles Clippers' Milos Teodosic, center, is carried off the court during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

LOS ANGELES — Milos Teodosic has a plantar fascia injury in his left foot and the Los Angeles Clippers say he will be out indefinitely.

The star guard of the Serbian national team was hurt during the second quarter of the Clippers' victory over Phoenix on Saturday.

The 30-year-old Teodosic has started two games after finally coming to the NBA this season, averaging 5.5 points and 4.0 assists in 16 minutes per game.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: NBA, sports

Most Popular