Host Garcia wins Andalucia Valderrama Masters

SOTOGRANDE, Spain — Tournament host Sergio Garcia won the Andalucia Valderrama Masters after shooting 4-under 67 Sunday in the final round.

It was the Spaniard's sixth win on home soil and his second title at Real Club Valderrama. He won the Andalucia Masters at this venue in 2011.

Garcia made five birdies to go with one bogey, as he finished on 12-under 272 — one stroke ahead of Joost Luiten of the Netherlands.