Inglese's brace bolsters case for January move to Napoli

ROME — Roberto Inglese bolstered his case for a January move to Serie A leader Napoli with a brace in the Verona derby Sunday, helping Chievo to a 3-2 win.

Napoli purchased Inglese's rights in August but left the striker on loan at Chievo.

However, since Arkadiusz Milik was lost to a long-term injury in September — his second such injury in two seasons — Napoli has expressed interest in moving up Inglese's arrival to January and loaning Milik to Chievo in exchange so the Poland international can regain his form once he's fit.

Chievo moved up to seventh place, level on points with sixth-place Roma, which was visiting Torino later.

Hellas Verona is 15th with only one win in nine matches.

Daniele Verde gave Verona an early lead with his first top-flight goal before Inglese equalized with a header.

Inglese then put Chievo ahead with a penalty — his fourth goal of the season to go with his 12 from the previous campaign.

Verona was reduced to 10 men before the break when Franco Zuculini picked up his second yellow but that didn't stop Giampaolo Pazzini from equalizing with a penalty for Verona in the 55th.

Substitute Sergio Pellissier got the winner for Chievo when he was fortunate to score from close range even though he didn't redirect a cross cleanly.

Chievo then had another goal waved off for offside after the video assistant referee was consulted.

Also later, six-time defending champion Juventus was visiting Udinese aiming to end a two-match winless streak and fourth-placed Lazio was hosting Cagliari.

