Kenya's Rono runs fastest time on Canadian soil at Toronto Marathon

TORONTO — Kenya's Philemon Rono set a record Sunday at the Toronto Waterfront Marathon, posting the fastest ever time on Canadian soil.

Rono, who also won in Toronto last year, completed the 42.195-kilometre race through the city in two hours six minutes 51.7 seconds.

The previous record — 2:06:54 — was set by Ethiopian runner Yemane Tsegay in 2014.

Dickson Chumba, also of Kenya, and Ethiopia's Solomon Deksisa finished second and third, respectively.

Trevor Hofbauer of Guelph, Ont., and Leslie Sexton of London, Ont., were the Canadian marathon champions. Hofbauer was ninth in the men's race in 2:18:05.1 while Sexton was fifth in the women's at 2:35:43.3.