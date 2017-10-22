Sports

Maple Leafs sign defenceman Roman Polak to one-year contact worth $1.1 million

TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed defenceman Roman Polak to a one-year contract on Sunday worth US$1.1 million.

Polak has spent parts of the last three seasons with Toronto and was on a professional tryout deal with the club during training camp.

The 31-year-old had four goals and seven assists in 75 regular-season games with the Maple Leafs last season.

He appeared in two playoff games before breaking his leg in Game 2 of Toronto's first round series against the Washington Capitals on April 15.

Polak has also spent time with the San Jose Sharks and St. Louis Blues.

