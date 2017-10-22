Patrice Bernier scores in final game, but Impact fall late to Revolution

MONTREAL — Patrice Bernier scored in his final game for Montreal, but Kelyn Rowe's goal in added time gave the New England Revolution a season-ending 3-2 victory over the Montreal Impact on Sunday afternoon.

Rowe, a late substitute, put a shot from 30 yards out just under the bar behind goalkeeper Max Crepeau moments after Montreal's Matteo Mancosu's 90th minute goal had tied the game.

The 38-year-old Bernier, of Brossard, Que., was honoured before and after his last match before he retires to become a coach in the Impact academy. He scored from the penalty spot just before the intermission to tie the game after Diego Fagundez' early goal.

Krisztian Nemeth put New England ahead before Mancuso redirected a pass from Ballou Tabla past Brad Knighton.

Montreal (11-17-6), which lost its last five matches, ended the season in ninth place in the Eastern Conference while New England (13-15-6) also missed the playoffs in seventh spot.

The Impact went on the attack from the start, with Bernier particularly active in an advanced midfield position, and had some early chances.

But it was New England that struck first as Fagundez worked the ball into the middle and slipped a pass to Nemeth, whose shot went off the right post only to see Fagundez pound the rebound past Crepeau in the 19th minute.

The Impact screamed for a penalty as Blerim Dzemaili went down in the penalty area in the 42nd, but referee Rabiuel Vazquez wasn't buying it and showed the yellow card to Laurent Ciman for dissent.

But in added time before the intermission, New England defender Benjamin Angoua blocked Anthony Jackson-Hamel's shot in the area and Vazquez pointed to the spot. A roar went up as Bernier was chosen as the shooter and he made no mistake with a stutter step and a hard, low shot.

Bernier's parent, Jean and Gladys, got to ring the fans' goal bell in the east stands behind the net where their son scored.

And this time, it was Angoua who saw yellow for arguing.

The Revolution got it back only seconds into the second when an ill-considered back pass by Samuel Piette was picked off by Fagundez, who slipped a pass to Nemeth for the easy goal in alone.

Bernier got a huge ovation from the near-sellout crowd of 20,681 as the father-of-three took the field with his family and a video of career highlights was shown on the scoreboard. He got another when he was substituted in the 81st minute for Shamit Shome, a 20-year-old from Edmonton who played his first minutes for Montreal.

Tributes have poured in on social media in recent days from Bernier's current and past teammates, players from around the league and other athletes and personalities.