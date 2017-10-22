QMJHL Roundup: Batherson scores winner as Screaming Eagles top Sea Dogs in OT

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Drake Batherson capped a hat trick with the overtime winner as the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles defeated the Saint John Sea Dogs 6-5 on Sunday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Batherson scored the winner 4:18 into overtime.

Brooklyn Kalmikov, Ryan Francis and Adam McCormick also scored for the Screaming Eagles (8-5-1).

Daniel Hardie, Ostap Safin, Samuel Leblanc, Matt Green and Alexandre Lafreniere replied for the Sea Dogs (3-7-4).

Kyle Jessiman combined with Kevin Mandolese for 25 saves for Cape Breton. Alex D'Orio turned away 33 shots for Saint John.

Cape Breton's Sacha Roy was given a match penalty for checking to the head at 2:32 of the second period.

The Sea Dogs went 1-for-4 on the power play. The Screaming Eagles went 2-for-8 with the man advantage.

---

CATARACTES 7 WILDCATS 4

MONCTON, N.B. — Vasily Glotov scored a hat trick as Shawinigan sunk the Wildcats.

Jan Drozg added two goals for the Cataractes (4-8-1) and Gabriel Sylvestre and Vincent Senez also scored.

Anderson MacDonald struck twice for Moncton (9-3-2) with Jeremy McKenna and Mika Cyr adding the other goals.

---

REMPARTS 5 ARMADA 4 (OT)

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Jesse Sutton chipped in the winner 1:20 into overtime as Quebec slipped past the Armada.

Luke Kirwan, Etienne Verrette, Sam Dunn and Philipp Kurashev also scored for the Remparts (9-3-1).

Alexander Katerinakis, Quinn Hanna, Alexandre Alain and Maxime Collin scored for the Blainville-Boisbriand (8-3-1).

---

VOLTIGEURS 3 DRAKKAR 2

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Yvan Mongo scored the winner midway through the third period as Drummondville errased a two-goal deficit to top the Drakkar.

Brandon Skubel and Morgan Adams-Moisan also scored for the Voltigeurs (9-3-1).

Jordan Martel had both goals for Baie-Comeau (5-7-1).

---

TIGRES 2 MOOSEHEADS 0

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Tristan Cote-Cazenave stopped all 34 shots he faced as the Tigres shut out Halifax.

James Phelan had a goal and an assist for Victoriaville (7-4-1) and Ivan Kosorenkov had the other.