Seattle WR Doug Baldwin pushed assistant coach during game
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Seattle wide receiver Doug Baldwin shoved Seahawks offensive line coach Tom Cable during a second quarter player huddle on the sidelines during Sunday's 24-7 win over the New York Giants.
After the game, Baldwin took full responsibility and apologized to Cable. He said he was frustrated how the
Seattle coach Pete Carroll had told Cable to talk to the
"I lost my cool, 100
Carroll said he instructed Cable to get involved.
"Russ started talking and Doug wanted to let Russ do the talking," Carroll said. "I had told Tom to go ahead and get in the middle of the
Baldwin said there were no residual hard feelings.
"You all know I love Cable to death," Baldwin said. "We have one of the best relationships from coach to player. That was 100
