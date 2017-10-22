Succop's kick in OT gives Titans ugly 12-9 win over Browns

CLEVELAND — Ryan Succop's fourth field goal — a 47-yarder with 1:55 left in overtime — extended his NFL record for makes inside 50 yards to 55 straight and sent the Tennessee Titans to an ugly 12-9 win on Sunday over the winless Cleveland Browns, who also lost durable Pro Bowl tackle Joe Thomas with an injury.

Succop's clutch kick enabled the Titans (4-3) to get their second win in six days. Succop made five field goals in Monday night's win over Indianapolis.

The Browns tried to ice Succop with a timeout, but his kick sailed through the uprights and the kicker was mobbed by teammates.

Browns rookie Zane Gonzalez forced overtime by kicking a season-long 54-yard field goal with 47 seconds left in regulation to tie it 9-9. Gonzalez added kicks of 31 and 47 yards.

The Browns (0-7) committed 12 penalties and dropped to 1-22 in two seasons under coach Hue Jackson, whose future is becoming less certain. Cleveland's troubles worsened as Thomas, a 10-time Pro Bowler, missed his first play in 11 seasons.

Thomas went out with a triceps injury that snapped his streak of 10,363 consecutive offensive plays. The No. 3 pick in 2007 has been the lone bright spot over the past decade for Cleveland's franchise, and seeing him leave in distress added more pain for Cleveland fans at the end of their ropes.

Tennessee safety Kevin Byard had three interceptions — two off rookie DeShone Kizer, who was benched in the second half by Jackson for Cody Kessler.

In overtime, Tennessee's Brian Orakpo and Derrick Morgan combined to sack Kessler inside the Cleveland 10.

The Titans took over near midfield and following a few short runs, Titans coach Mike Mularkey put the outcome on the foot of Succop, who pulled his initial attempt wide left as the Browns called a timeout just inside the two-minute warning.

But there was no doubt on his next kick, which gave the Titans their second win in six days and kept them tied with Jacksonville atop the AFC South.

Tennessee's offence sputtered all day and quarterback Marcus Mariota couldn't get anything going despite Cleveland missing two starters in the secondary. Mariota finished 21 of 34 for 203 yards.

Cleveland's quarterback issues remain paramount. Kizer started after a one-week benching because of turnovers. He threw two picks before Jackson had seen enough, pulling him for Kessler, who was inactive for the first six games after making eight starts last season as a rookie.

Kizer was 12 of 20 for 114 yards. Kessler 10 of 19 for 121.

INJURIES

Titans: TE Delanie Walker was carted off the field in the fourth quarter after injuring his left ankle following a 16-yard reception. He had seven receptions for 63 yards. ... G Quinton Spain was taken to the locker room in the second quarter with an unspecified injury. Brian Schwenke replaced him on the left side.

Browns: DT Trevor Coley (stinger) was hurt in the fourth quarter, but was cleared to return.

PENALTIES

Cleveland's long list of infractions included four false starts and an offside on the opening kickoff.

BRITT'S ISSUES

Browns wide receiver Kenny Britt had two catches for 7 yards. He was sent home and fined last week for missing a curfew in Houston. After he failed to come up with a pass in OT, Britt stayed on the field and appeared hurt. Cleveland fans booed him when he got to his feet.

UP NEXT

Titans: Bye week before hosting Baltimore on Nov. 5.

Browns: In London to face the Minnesota Vikings.

