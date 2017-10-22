Wiggins banks in 3-pointer at buzzer, T-Wolves top Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY — Andrew Wiggins banked in a 3-pointer from a few steps inside halfcourt as time expired to give the Minnesota Timberwolves a 115-113 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night.

Oklahoma City's Carmelo Anthony hit a 3-pointer with 5.1 seconds left to give the Thunder the lead before the Timberwolves inbounded to Wiggins, who rushed up the court and got free with help from a crushing pick by Karl-Anthony Towns before pulling up for the winner.

Wiggins scored 27 points and Towns had 27 points and 12 rebounds for Minnesota.

Russell Westbrook scored 15 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter for the Thunder, who were coming off a loss at Utah on Saturday night. Anthony scored 23 points, and Paul George had 14 points on 6-for-20 shooting. Steven Adams had 17 points and 13 rebounds for the Thunder.

NETS 116, HAWKS 104

NEW YORK (AP) — Allen Crabbe scored 20 points to help Brooklyn beat Atlanta.

DeMarre Carroll added 17 points and Caris LeVert and D'Angelo Russell each had 16 points. The Nets improved to 2-1 with their second straight victory.

Marco Belinelli had 19 points for Atlanta. The Hawks have lost two in a row to drop to 1-2.

Atlanta point guard Dennis Schroeder went down with an apparent ankle injury with 3:37 left and had to be helped off the court.

