Against Patriots defence, Falcons lost in a fog
A
A
Share via Email
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons looked lost in a fog against a Patriots
The Falcons were grounded in a thick New England peasouper on Sunday night, losing 23-7 in a rematch that had none of the excitement of the Super Bowl the teams took to overtime in February.
Following up a collapse in the NFL championship game, when they blew a 25-point lead, the Falcons (3-3) fell behind 23-0 on Sunday night before a touchdown with 4:09 left helped them avoid a shutout.
"The
The Patriots (5-2) were the first team in league history to allow more than 300 passing yards in the first six games of the season. But they held Ryan, the reigning NFL MVP, to just 233 yards — 76 of them on a garbage-time scoring drive.
"This was a reminder that when we play the game the right way, we can do good things on
"If anything, we got a message for ourselves," he said. "Letting us know: If we just do the right things on
It hadn't been that way in the first six weeks of the season, when New England allowed an average of 324.8 passing yards — 29 yards per game worse than the next-worst team in the league. Atlanta came in with the NFL's No. 5
But the Falcons failed on their first five third-down conversions, and finished 3 for 12 on third and fourth down for the game.
Among the stops was Malcolm Butler knocking a pass away from Julio Jones on a fourth-quarter third-and-goal from the 1. On the next play, linebacker Kyle Van Noy chased down Taylor Gabriel for a 5-yard loss .
The Patriots also blocked one field goal attempt , and another by Matt Bryant went off the upright.
"There were plays out there; we didn't make them," Falcons
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Urban Etiquette: How can I smash the patriarchy at my next dinner party?
-
-
Halifax Heroes: Friends remember Susan Cusack, a social services 'warrior and trailblazer'
-
How every investor lost money on Trump Tower Toronto (but Donald Trump made millions anyway)