Bills claim McRae off waivers to shore up secondary

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills have claimed cornerback Tony McRae off waivers to shore up what could potentially be an injury depleted secondary.

McRae was claimed Monday, two days after being waived by Baltimore. The 2016 undrafted free agent out of North Carolina A&T played five games with Baltimore this season in mostly a special teams role.

The Bills made the addition a day after starting safety Jordan Poyer hurt his right knee and starting cornerback E.J. Gaines hurt his hamstring in a 30-27 win over Tampa Bay. Coach Sean McDermott wouldn't provide a definitive timetable on either player except to say they're considered day to day.

Buffalo (4-2) hosts Oakland (3-4) on Sunday.

Poyer was hurt on the final play when offensive tackle Donovan Smith was tripped up and rolled into Poyer's leg as the Buccaneers were attempting a last-gasp series of laterals.

Gaines did not return when he was hurt in the third quarter while attempting to cover DeSean Jackson on a deep pass up the left sideline.

To make room for McRae, the Bills released receiver Kaelin Clay.

