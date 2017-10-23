Dickey $8M option declined by Braves, who keep Flowers
A
A
Share via Email
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves have declined their $8 million option on 42-year-old knuckleballer R.A. Dickey and exercised their $4 million option on catcher Tyler Flowers.
Dickey was the Braves' most consistent starter this season, going 10-10 with a 4.26 ERA in 31 starts. He said at the end of the season he will meet with his family before deciding whether he wants to pitch in 2018.
He gets a $500,000 buyout and becomes eligible for free agency.
Flowers, 31, will return for his third season with Atlanta after hitting a career-best .281 with 12 homers and 49 RBIs. He had arthroscopic surgery on his left wrist Oct. 9 and is expected to be ready for spring training.
Flowers and Kurt Suzuki combined to give the Braves 30 homers and 98 RBIs at catcher last season. Suzuki agreed to a $1.5 million, one-year contract for 2018 on Sept. 23.
The Braves made the announcements Monday.
___
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax Heroes: Friends remember Susan Cusack, a social services 'warrior and trailblazer'
-
How every investor lost money on Trump Tower Toronto (but Donald Trump made millions anyway)
-
Urban Etiquette: How can I smash the patriarchy at my next dinner party?
-
Toronto's 'city of the future' is being built next to a relic of our past: Elliott