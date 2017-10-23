Broncos coach Vance Joseph sticking with QB Trevor Siemian

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Coach Vance Joseph said Monday that benching quarterback Trevor Siemian isn't the solution to the Denver Broncos' myriad problems on offence .

Joseph said the blame for Denver's monthlong funk falls on coaches, linemen, receivers, tight ends, running backs and even poor special teams decisions that are putting Siemian in a precarious position.

Joseph said, "He can't play well if he's not being protected ... Now, he hasn't been perfect, either. He can play better, absolutely. But it's not a Trevor problem; it's a unit problem."

The Broncos (3-3) lost 21-0 Sunday to the Chargers, snapping their 394-game scoring streak that dated to Nov. 30, 1992. It was the longest active streak in the NFL and second-longest in league history.

