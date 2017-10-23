Colts' Hilton apologies after criticizing offensive line
INDIANAPOLIS — Pro Bowl receiver T.Y. Hilton has apologized to his teammates after criticizing the Indianapolis Colts' offensive line.
After Sunday's 27-0 loss to Jacksonville, Hilton said the linemen need to take more pride in protecting quarterback Jacoby Brissett. The Colts gave up 10 sacks, an Indianapolis era record, and 20 quarterback hits.
The comment didn't go over well with his teammates.
On Monday, left tackle Anthony Castonzo acknowledged that while the comment was made out of frustration following a loss that the players cannot start pointing fingers.
The Colts (2-5) were shutout for the first time in a regular-season game since December 1993.
