Costas, Michaels, Joe Buck are among Fick Award finalists

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — Bob Costas, Al Michaels and Joe Buck are among the finalists for the Hall of Fame's 2018 Ford Frick Award for excellence in baseball broadcasting.

Don Drysdale, Dizzy Dean, Joe Morgan and Pee Wee Reese, a quartet in the Hall of Fame for their playing careers, also are among the finalists, the Hall said Monday.

Buddy Blattner also is on the ballot, which rotates among national broadcasters (the 2018 ballot), early voices (next in 2019) and team-specific announcers (2020).

Voting will be conducted by 11 living winners and four broadcast historians/columnists. The winner will be announced Dec. 13 at the winter meetings in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

