Eric Bledsoe leaves team after reeling Suns fire Watson

FILE - In this April 2, 2017, file photo, Phoenix Suns head coach Earl Watson reacts to a call by the officials during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets, in Phoenix. The Suns announced the firing of coach Earl Watson Sunday night, Oct. 22, 2017, after hours of meetings at the team's headquarters. Assistant coach Jay Triano, a former head coach of the Toronto Raptors, was named interim coach. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso, File)

Phoenix point guard Eric Bledsoe was sent home Monday, a day after the Suns fired coach Earl Watson and replaced him on an interim basis with Jay Triano.

Bledsoe sent a tweet that read "Don't wanna be here."

General manager Ryan McDonough said Bledsoe told him that he was at a hairdresser with a girl and that's what the tweet was about, that it had nothing to do with the Suns.

But McDonough said he didn't believe that and decided Bledsoe should leave the team. He said he's already received calls from teams about Bledsoe's availability and he planned to answer them. McDonough said Bledsoe had asked to be traded before the season.

McDonough acknowledged his relationship with Watson "wasn't great" and that it is "time for a new voice, a new direction."

