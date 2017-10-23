Girona beats Deportivo to end winless run in Spanish league

MADRID — Promoted Girona won at Deportivo La Coruna 2-1 to end a six-game winless run in the Spanish league on Monday.

Also, Real Sociedad drew with Espanyol 1-1 at home, Asier Illarramendi scoring the equalizer then being sent off in injury time for a second yellow card.

Midfielder Portu gave visiting Girona its first victory since the second round after controlling the ball with his chest and scoring from close range in the 71st minute at Riazor Stadium in La Coruna.

Francisco Aday put Girona ahead by converting a penalty kick in the 25th, and Lucas Perez equalized for Deportivo in the second half, also from the penalty spot.

Girona had a promising start to its first season in the first division, opening with a draw against Atletico Madrid and defeating Malaga, but it hadn't won since then.

The result moved Girona to 15th place, above Deportivo.

Real Sociedad dropped to ninth, while Espanyol remained 13th.

Barcelona has a four-point lead over Valencia. Real Madrid is third, five points behind Barcelona, and Atletico Madrid is fourth, another point behind.

___