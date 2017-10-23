Lazio fans leave anti-Semitic stickers of Anne Frank images
ROME — Images of Anne Frank wearing a Roma jersey are among the anti-Semitic stickers and graffiti left by Lazio fans that have been discovered at the Stadio Olimpico.
It's the latest in a long line of racist or anti-Semitic incidents involving Lazio supporters.
The northern end of the stadium where Lazio's "ultra" fans sit was closed on Sunday for the match with Cagliari due to racist chanting during a match against Sassuolo this month.
As a result, Lazio decided to open the southern end and let the "ultras" in where Roma's hard-core fans sit for their home matches.
Stadium cleaners found the anti-Semitic stickers on Monday.
The Italian football federation is likely to open an investigation, which could result in a full stadium ban for Lazio.
