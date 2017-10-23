No active athletes in Olympic doping probe - biathlon body
SALZBURG, Austria — The International Biathlon Union says no active athletes are suspects in an International Olympic Committee investigation of Russian doping at the 2014 Winter Games.
The IOC is investigating alleged swapping of dirty samples for clean urine at those games in Sochi, but the IBU says in a statement that the only two Russian biathletes whose samples are being examined are both retired.
The IBU hasn't named the two athletes.
A third case concerns Ekaterina Glazyrina, a Russian who competed at the 2014 Olympics and was suspended in February over allegations she doped and benefited from a
An IBU panel considered Glazyrina's case last week, and she remains suspended until the verdict is given.
