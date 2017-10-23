Sports

Olivier Giroud wins FIFA's top goal award at London ceremony

LONDON — The FIFA Best awards ceremony has opened with Olivier Giroud winning the goal award for his scorpion-style kick while playing for Arsenal.

The Puskas Award-winning goal from an overhead back-heeled strike came on New Year's Day in Arsenal's 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace in the English Premier League.

The FIFA ceremony is at the Palladium Theater in London.

