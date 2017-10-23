Roughriders sign veteran lineman LaBatte to four-year contract extension
A
A
Share via Email
REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders signed veteran offensive lineman Brendon LaBatte to a four-year contract extension Monday.
The six-foot-four, 304-pound LaBatte is under contract to the Riders through the 2021 season.
LaBatte is in his 10th CFL season and sixth with Saskatchewan. The 31-year-old native of Weyburn, Sask., began his career with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in '08 before joined the Riders as a free agent prior to the 2012 season.
LaBatte was the CFL's top linemen in 2013 and helped the Riders win the Grey Cup that year. He's a four-time league all-star.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax Heroes: Friends remember Susan Cusack, a social services 'warrior and trailblazer'
-
Chief pathologist questions 2009 autopsy in family triple killing
-
Judge praises sex-assault victim, jails her abusive former supervisor
-
Toronto's 'city of the future' is being built next to a relic of our past: Elliott