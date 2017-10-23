Surging Saints cite growth in confidence, trust, poise
METAIRIE, La. — New Orleans defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins couldn't resist the temptation to remind some of the Saints' biggest critics how short-sighted they look now.
Rankins readily concedes that his team — and particularly the
"After the first two games, everybody and their mamas were calling for our (defensive)
"Guys are playing with confidence," Rankins continued. "Guys are having fun. Guys are flying around."
Now in his second NFL season, Rankins hasn't had to endure the entire stretch of three consecutive 7-9 campaigns that were defined primarily by lousy
It's understandable. Sunday's nine-point road triumph over the Packers was the closest victory during a streak that includes three wins by two or more touchdowns.
Even in Green Bay, New Orleans was good enough pull comfortably ahead late after a sloppy first quarter in which the Saints gave up a long scoring run and turned the ball over twice on Drew Brees' interceptions.
Rankins said he and running back Mark Ingram discussed the Saints' poise during the flight home Sunday night.
"We had some tough times as far as turnovers on
Added Ingram, "Everybody's confident in their teammates. ... You just stay with that belief that no matter what happens throughout the game, that we're going to get this done and I think that's what we have as a team right now."
As this Sunday's home game against Chicago approaches, there seems to be little doubt that the 2017 Saints are a substantially improved product, particularly in the running game and on
After allowing no fewer than 470 yards in its first two games, New Orleans'
The question now seems to be: How will the resurgent Saints handle success? The roster is full of young players or veterans acquired through free agency who weren't with New Orleans during its last playoff season in 2013.
"We've only been in first place for a day," Ingram said. "We've only played one division game (a victory at Carolina), so that doesn't even matter."
Saints coach Sean Payton, who has been known to warn his players not to "eat the cheese," when compliments start rolling their way, is again emphasizing that now is no time to start looking down on the competition from their perch atop the division.
"I don't think anyone's paying attention to the horse at the quarter pole," Payton said. "What we're paying attention to most is the things that we have to clean up."
The coach listed a blocked extra point among the mistakes that bothered him during the victory at Green Bay, saying it was one of a "number of things" his team is still doing "that championship teams are not doing, and we're working to get better in those areas."
