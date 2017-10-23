The Latest: Heat will make ball carry better in World Series

LOS ANGELES — The Latest on the World Series (all times local):

5:05 p.m.

Puerto Rico native Kike Hernandez loves the hot forecast heading into the World Series.

Temperatures are expected to hit triple digits for the second straight day on Tuesday, when Game 1 begins.

Hernandez says he doesn't think there's a single player who likes competing in cold weather. He says the heat will benefit the hitters because the higher temperatures make the ball carry better.

___

5 p.m.

Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw enjoys a close relationship with former LA great Sandy Kouf axe . Kershaw is friendly with former Astros ace Nolan Ryan, who's been seated in a prime position during Houston's run to the World Series.

Kershaw says he hopes he gets to say hello to Ryan after the Dodgers win.

___

4:45 p.m.

Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager hurt his back on a slide in Game 3 of the NL Division Series and was left off the team's NL Championship Series roster.

He says he hasn't tried to slide since, but only because he hasn't thought about it. He participated in the Dodgers' workout in Los Angeles on Monday and is expected to be added to the World Series roster.

Seager says his injury was "a fluke thing" and he simply landed wrong.

___

3:15 p.m.

Gerry Davis will work the World Series for the sixth time, tying Joe West for the most times among active umpires.

Davis will be crew chief for the third time, the commissioner's office said Monday. A 34-year big league veteran, Davis has worked a record 136 post-season games. He also umpired in the World Series in 1996, 1999, 2004, 2009 and 2012.

Phil Cuzzi will be behind the plate for Tuesday night's opener between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros. Paul Nauert will be at first, Davis at second, Laz Diaz at third, Bill Miller in left and Dan Iassogna in right.

Mark Wegner will be the replay umpire in New York for the first two games, then move to left field for Game 3 in Houston. Cuzzi replaces him as replay umpire for the remaining games.

Tripp Gibson, who worked the AL wild-card game, will be replay assistant for the World Series.

___